Montreal hospital provides drive-thru screening for COVID-19

Montreal public health officials, as well as Mayor Valérie Plante will be providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Premier François Legault confirmed the number of cases of novel coronavirus in the province had jumped to 121.

The premier reiterated his message urging people to stay home.

As of Thursday, about 4,000 people province-wide were awaiting test results for COVID-19.

In Montreal, Sainte-Justine Hospital announced it has put in place a drive-through screening service for patients.

Motorists, as well as pedestrians, will have access to the service.

The children’s hospital says advantages of having an outside drive-thru is twofold: it can lower the risk of contagion inside the building and allows for more patients to be screened.

The service is available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. by appointment only.

To get an appointment, patients must go through the government’s 811 line. The hospital says the screening service is currently only available to minors who have returned from a trip and are exhibiting symptoms.

The Quebec government is also reporting on its website that a person who contracted novel coronavirus was in the children’s section of the public library in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, located on Botrel Street, on March 11, between 4:30 p.m. and 6.

Other people who may have been in the children’s section at the same time are being asked to watch for possible symptoms such as fever, coughing and breathing difficulties up to March 25.

Montreal librairies have since been shut down to limit the spread of the virus.

— With files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise