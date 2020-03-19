Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec aims to contain coronavirus as cases continue to climb

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 9:47 am
Updated March 19, 2020 10:46 am
Travellers at Montreal airport struggling to get home as international borders close
WATCH: Passenger traffic is slowing down at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport as flights are cancelled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Quebec municipalities are asked to cancel or postpone meetings and consultations that require the presence of citizens amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest issued the request on Thursday in a bid to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Related News

Officials are expected to provide an update in the afternoon on the provincial response to the outbreak.

The health crisis has led to one death in the province. The victim was an elderly woman who had contact with travellers.

There are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec as of Wednesday — up from 50 on Monday. Six people are hospitalized, and four of them are in intensive care.

READ MORE: Quebec premier takes lead on coronavirus crisis as former foes rally behind him

Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to abide by the province’s measures and stay at home. This includes avoiding large gatherings.

Story continues below advertisement

As cases spike, unions representing construction workers are calling on the province to temporarily close work sites.

In a letter, FTQ Construction and the Conseil provincial du Québec des métiers de la construction say Legault must act now to protect employees.

They say in their letter that the hygiene measures recommended to counter the spread of the virus “are not used on construction sites,” which makes workers vulnerable.

The demand comes as the province has shut down schools and non-essential services in a bid to contain the virus. Under the government’s guidelines, workers who are able to work from home have been asked to do so.

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusQuebec politicsCOVID-19Francois Legaultcoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus updatecoronavirus cases canadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec public healthQuebec coronavirus newsQuebec coronavirus update
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.