Quebec aims to contain coronavirus as cases continue to climb

Quebec municipalities are asked to cancel or postpone meetings and consultations that require the presence of citizens amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest issued the request on Thursday in a bid to contain COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Officials are expected to provide an update in the afternoon on the provincial response to the outbreak.

The health crisis has led to one death in the province. The victim was an elderly woman who had contact with travellers.

There are 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec as of Wednesday — up from 50 on Monday. Six people are hospitalized, and four of them are in intensive care.

Premier François Legault is asking Quebecers to abide by the province’s measures and stay at home. This includes avoiding large gatherings.

As cases spike, unions representing construction workers are calling on the province to temporarily close work sites.

In a letter, FTQ Construction and the Conseil provincial du Québec des métiers de la construction say Legault must act now to protect employees.

They say in their letter that the hygiene measures recommended to counter the spread of the virus “are not used on construction sites,” which makes workers vulnerable.

The demand comes as the province has shut down schools and non-essential services in a bid to contain the virus. Under the government’s guidelines, workers who are able to work from home have been asked to do so.

— With files from the Canadian Press