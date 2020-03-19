Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Concordia University tells students to leave residence by Sunday

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 8:08 am
Concordia University is closing its residences by the end of the week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Concordia University is closing its residences by the end of the week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Concordia University says students who live in residence must move out by Sunday due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The post-secondary institution said it is seeking to protect the health of its community and individuals.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Montreal seniors defying Quebec's order to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

“We are working to identify those students unable to return to their homes,” the university said in a note to students late Wednesday.

“Accommodations will be provided to those who need it. This is not a decision we took lightly and understand the stress it is causing.”

Concordia said students are being asked to leave because it is difficult to maintain social-distancing measures while living in close quarters.

READ MORE: Quebec reports first death in the province due to coronavirus

The university said its residences team is working with students to “assist in this transition” but that students must be packed up and out by end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision comes as Quebec reported its first death linked to the virus on Wednesday. There are 94 people who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — up from 50 on Monday.

The provincial government has rolled out sweeping measures to contain the novel coronavirus, including closing schools and universities for two weeks.

