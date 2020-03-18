Menu

Canada opens door to some unregulated sanitizer, health products to fight coronavirus

By David Lao Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 10:36 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 11:05 pm
Photos of people hoarding goods amid COVID-19 outbreak go viral on Twitter
WATCH ABOVE (March. 13, 2020): Photos of people hoarding goods amid COVID-19 outbreak go viral on Twitter

Health Canada says it will be expediting access to products that “may not fully meet” regulatory requirements, such as hand sanitizer and disinfectants, in its bid to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A statement sent on Wednesday night said that the move was made as an temporary measure to keep up with the “unprecedented demand and urgent need for products that can help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: Hand sanitizer hoarder under investigation after trying to sell bottles for $70 each

The products are mainly going to include sanitizers, disinfectants and personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, as well as swabs.

According to the statement, the only regulatory differences in the products would be that they may not meet the packaging, labelling or bilingual requirements of items that are sold Canada-wide.

Answering your latest questions about coronavirus: March 17
Answering your latest questions about coronavirus: March 17

Products that are not authorized for sale in Canada, but are authorized or registered in “jurisdictions with similar regulatory frameworks and quality assurances,” will also be part of items whose access will be expedited.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come

