‘No plans’ to staff Ottawa cops on bridges as Gatineau police enforce new Quebec travel limits

As police forces in Quebec began enforcing new regional travel restrictions on Wednesday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — including travel into the province from Ontario — the mayor of Ottawa says there are “no plans” to station police officers on interprovincial crossings that link the city with Gatineau.

“We don’t believe on this side that it’s necessary,” Jim Watson said in a teleconference call with reporters.

“We certainly would not support putting municipal police resources on five bridges 24 hours a day. I don’t think it would make any sense and it would take police away from doing vital work during this pandemic.”

The Quebec government announced Wednesday morning it would begin restricting access to four additional regions in the province as of 12 p.m. — including the Outaouais region in western Quebec — in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry said movement will be controlled by the regions’ respective police forces, including the Sûreté du Québec and Gatineau police.

Those two police forces set up roadblocks on all five Ottawa-Gatineau bridges on Wednesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m., the City of Ottawa reported traffic disruptions or delays on the bridges and at the Cumberland-Masson Angers ferry due to the checkpoints.

Global News observed officers asking all Gatineau-bound drivers why they were entering Quebec. Drivers whose entry was deemed “non-essential” were turned around.

Residents are not being prevented from crossing the river but officers were observed asking them why they were coming in from Ontario.

Gatineau police officers question drivers entering Quebec from Ontario amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Luigi Della Penta / Global News

Ottawa’s police chief has confirmed that Quebec can only limit traffic going into that province and not traffic coming into Ontario — and the national capital doesn’t plan to set up similar “spot checks,” Watson said.

“At this point, while we continue to encourage people only to be going to Quebec and Gatineau if they have essential business, we do not plan on putting up any spot checks on our side of the river.”

Watson and the mayor of Gatineau had jointly asked their residents on March 24 to limit any travel between the two cities to “essential trips” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Checkpoints will be ‘sporadic,’ Gatineau police say

A spokesperson for the Gatineau police service confirmed the checkpoints will be “sporadic” and Gatineau officers will monitor the interprovincial bridges, except for the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of Quebec provincial police.

Gatineau police will also monitor the ferry stop at Masson-Angers and the intersection of Highway 148 and Chemin Terry-Fox in Aylmer.

When the checkpoints are set up, all drivers travelling into Quebec will be questioned, the spokesperson confirmed.

🚓 Pour freiner la propagation de la #COVID19, les policiers du #SPVG sont présents à des endroits stratégiques afin de limiter aux déplacements essentiels l'accès sur le territoire de #Gatineau.#Communiqué ⤵️https://t.co/7NYlW0P7Bo pic.twitter.com/lqlL93NyHj — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) April 1, 2020

