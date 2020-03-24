Limit travel between Ottawa and Gatineau, mayors urge

The mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau are urging residents to limit any travel between the two cities to “essential trips” only as officials fight to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus in both provinces.

In a joint statement on Tuesday morning, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the spread of COVID-19 won’t “evolve the same way on both sides of the river” and underscored that residents “must be prepared” to follow recommendations from public health authorities “to the letter.”

“Please stay home, but if you must cross the river to help out family or friends, be sure to take every necessary precaution,” Watson wrote in the statement.

3:00 Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces

Between commuters and commercial trucks, there’s a fair amount of traffic that crosses over the Ottawa River daily. A number of residents live in one city and work in the other, or own properties in both cities.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not the time to go back and forth between your home and the cottage, to shop anywhere other than at local businesses, or to go to parks other than your neighbourhood park,” Pedneaud-Jobin wrote in the statement.

“Every time you go out, you make several stops, for instance to get gas [and] groceries … which increases the risk of contagion.”

At this time, “solidarity sometimes means staying home,” the Gatineau mayor said.

Quebec’s premier has also urged residents of that province to limit travel between regions.

Positive cases of the virus have been confirmed both in the national capital and in the Outaouais region.

As of Monday afternoon, Ontario had reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while Quebec’s government has reported eight cases of the virus in the Outaouais.

2:07 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier shuts down the province Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier shuts down the province