Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Limit travel between Ottawa and Gatineau, mayors urge

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 9:54 am
Light rush hour traffic crosses an interprovincial bridge between Gatineau, Que. and Ottawa on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Light rush hour traffic crosses an interprovincial bridge between Gatineau, Que. and Ottawa on Monday, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau are urging residents to limit any travel between the two cities to “essential trips” only as officials fight to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus in both provinces.

In a joint statement on Tuesday morning, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the spread of COVID-19 won’t “evolve the same way on both sides of the river” and underscored that residents “must be prepared” to follow recommendations from public health authorities “to the letter.”

“Please stay home, but if you must cross the river to help out family or friends, be sure to take every necessary precaution,” Watson wrote in the statement.

Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces
Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces

Between commuters and commercial trucks, there’s a fair amount of traffic that crosses over the Ottawa River daily. A number of residents live in one city and work in the other, or own properties in both cities.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not the time to go back and forth between your home and the cottage, to shop anywhere other than at local businesses, or to go to parks other than your neighbourhood park,” Pedneaud-Jobin wrote in the statement.

“Every time you go out, you make several stops, for instance to get gas [and] groceries … which increases the risk of contagion.”

At this time, “solidarity sometimes means staying home,” the Gatineau mayor said.

READ MORE: Ottawa Public Health wants to monitor how people are complying, coping with social distancing

Quebec’s premier has also urged residents of that province to limit travel between regions.

Positive cases of the virus have been confirmed both in the national capital and in the Outaouais region.

As of Monday afternoon, Ontario had reported 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while Quebec’s government has reported eight cases of the virus in the Outaouais.

Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier shuts down the province
Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier shuts down the province
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Jim WatsonOttawa RiverOttawa MayorMaxime Pedneaud-JobinOttawa travelGatineau mayorInterprovincial Travelottawa coronavirus casesGatineau travellimit travel between Ottawa and Gatineaumayors ask people to limit travel between Ottawa and GatineauOttawa COVID-19 casesOutaouais coronavirus casesOutaouais COVID-19 cases
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.