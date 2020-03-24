Ontario reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa from travel, close contact

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s ministry of health confirmed Tuesday that three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ottawa as a result of travel or close contact with other cases.

Since March 11, the province has reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The newest three cases include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s who contracted the virus through close contact, according to a daily update on COVID-19 cases by the provincial government.

The third case is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to the United States.

All three adults are self-isolating, according to the province’s update.

Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces

Local health officials have warned that the number of confirmed cases in Ottawa doesn’t paint the full picture of transmission in the community because some sick people may only experience mild symptoms and Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is currently only testing people who meet a certain criteria at its assessment centre at Brewer Park Arena.

The city’s top doctor, however, recently said OPH got laboratory confirmation of community spread in the national capital and, based on modelling data, it’s possible there’s up to 4,000 undetected cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ontario health officials on Tuesday confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases across the province, including one more death.

Of the province’s 588 total cases, seven people have died, eight cases have been resolved and 573 cases remain active.

Thousands of other test results are currently pending, according to Tuesday’s update.

As of Monday afternoon, the Quebec government had confirmed eight COVID-19 cases across the Ottawa River in the Outaouais region.

On Tuesday morning, the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau asked residents to limit interprovincial travel to “essential trips” in order to help curb the spread of the virus.