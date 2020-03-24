Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa from travel, close contact

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 12:28 pm
People line up outside of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, 45 minutes after its scheduled opening on Friday, March 13, 2020.
People line up outside of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa, 45 minutes after its scheduled opening on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ontario’s ministry of health confirmed Tuesday that three more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Ottawa as a result of travel or close contact with other cases.

Since March 11, the province has reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

READ MORE: Limit travel between Ottawa and Gatineau, mayors urge

The newest three cases include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s who contracted the virus through close contact, according to a daily update on COVID-19 cases by the provincial government.

The third case is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to the United States.

All three adults are self-isolating, according to the province’s update.

Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces
Premier Doug Ford orders closure of all non-essential workplaces

Local health officials have warned that the number of confirmed cases in Ottawa doesn’t paint the full picture of transmission in the community because some sick people may only experience mild symptoms and Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is currently only testing people who meet a certain criteria at its assessment centre at Brewer Park Arena.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s top doctor, however, recently said OPH got laboratory confirmation of community spread in the national capital and, based on modelling data, it’s possible there’s up to 4,000 undetected cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 85 new coronavirus cases including one death, total active cases at 573

Ontario health officials on Tuesday confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases across the province, including one more death.

Of the province’s 588 total cases, seven people have died, eight cases have been resolved and 573 cases remain active.

Thousands of other test results are currently pending, according to Tuesday’s update.

READ MORE: Ottawa Public Health wants to monitor how people are complying, coping with social distancing

As of Monday afternoon, the Quebec government had confirmed eight COVID-19 cases across the Ottawa River in the Outaouais region.

On Tuesday morning, the mayors of Ottawa and Gatineau asked residents to limit interprovincial travel to “essential trips” in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario governmentOttawa newsOttawa Public HealthOntario Ministry of HealthOttawa healthOntario coronavirus casesnew coronavirus cases in Ottawanew COVID-19 cases in Ottawanew Ottawa coronavirus casesnew Ottawa COVID-19 cases
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.