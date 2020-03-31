Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Public health unit reports Ottawa’s 3rd COVID-19-related death

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 31, 2020 3:19 pm
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, provides an update on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, provides an update on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has claimed the life of a third person in Ottawa, the local public health unit said Tuesday.

The last two people to have died from the virus both lived at the Promenade retirement residence on Rossignol Drive in Orléans and were in their 80s, Ottawa Public Health officials said in a daily teleconference call with reporters.

READ MORE: 2nd death linked to coronavirus in Ottawa, local health unit reports

The first death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa — a man in his 90s who lived at home — was reported on March 25, while the second death was reported on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday there are 144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. That’s an increase of 14 cases from the figures reported on Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

About 11 per cent of the current cases are related to community transmission, said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends school closures until at least May
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends school closures until at least May

The public health unit said it’s now investigating four outbreaks in the city: three at retirement homes and one at a long-term care home.

Ottawa Public Health treats a single laboratory-confirmed coronavirus case at a retirement or long-term care home — whether in a resident or a staff member — as an outbreak, Etches said.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakOttawa newscoronavirus pandemicOttawa Public HealthVera EtchesOPHcoronavirus cases in OttawaCOVID-19 cases in Ottawaottawa coronavirus casesOttawa COVID-19 cases
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.