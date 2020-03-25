Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Man in his 90s becomes first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:22 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 8:30 pm
Ontario hospitals try to stretch out use of protective equipment
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario hospitals are attempting to stretch out dwindling supplies of personal protective equipment like masks and face shields. As Seán O’Shea reports, more equipment is being promised but for now many hospital staff are receiving two masks a day.

Ottawa Public Health says a man in his 90s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

According to a statement issued Wednesday evening, staff said the man lived at home and didn’t have a recent travel history.

The statement said the man developed a fever on March 15. On Friday, the man was seen at the Ottawa Hospital emergency room and later admitted. He died on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Data suggests there could be up to 4K undiagnosed coronavirus cases in Ottawa, public health says

“Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today,” Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Etches, along with Mayor Jim Watson, encouraged residents to practice physical distancing and do what they can to minimize potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice physical (social distancing). Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other,” Etches said.

READ MORE: Here’s who will receive assistance under Ontario’s $17B coronavirus aid package

“I encourage residents to continue to wash their hands regularly, to respect social distancing guidelines, limit trips outside the house to essential ones, and to check in virtually on family, friends and neighbours. We must all do our part to help save lives in our community,” Watson wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 43 confirmed or indeterminate cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the Ontario government said as of Wednesday evening there were 667 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 13 Ontario residents have died and eight cases have been resolved.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
