Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Data suggests there could be up to 4K undiagnosed coronavirus cases in Ottawa: public health

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 8:42 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Work-life balance difficult for some working from home
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of people across Ontario and this country are working from home as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a woman tells Albert Delitala, while working from home has its perks, there are a number of hurdles to clear.

Ottawa’s medical officer of health is stressing the importance of social and physical distancing as she says coronavirus modelling data suggests there could be up to 4,000 undetected cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Dr. Vera Etches issued a statement on Sunday and said there is evidence of community spread of COVID-19.

“We are starting to see cases among health-care workers who have not travelled or been a close contact of a confirmed case,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 412 active coronavirus cases, 5 people dead and 8 cases resolved

“Our efforts are needed as a community. The actions you take will affect not only you, but your loved ones and our most vulnerable.”

Etches said public health staff are working with City of Ottawa officials to further determine what businesses should be considered essential.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now is also not the time for non-essential excursions,” she said while encouraging people to refrain from visiting places like salons, clothing stores, tattoo parlours, gyms, banquet halls and conference centres.

READ MORE: Ontario’s DriveTest centres closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

As people are returning back from March Break travel, Etches also urged travellers to self-isolate for 14 days. Recognizing they may need groceries and essential items, she asked them to seek out friends and family to help with those tasks or to order from a business with online delivery.

As of Sunday morning, Ottawa Public Health said there were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

There were 412 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario as of Sunday evening, according to data released by the Ontario government. In total, five people have died from COVID-19 in the province and eight cases have been resolved.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOttawa Public Healthcoronavirus OttawaCOVID-19 ottawaOttawa medical officer of health
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.