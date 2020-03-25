City of Ottawa declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in Ottawa in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In the declaration tabled at the start of council’s first-ever virtual meeting on Wednesday, Watson wrote that COVID-19 “constitutes a danger of major proportions that could result in serious harm to residents of the city of Ottawa.”

Declaring a state of emergency will help the city deploy emergency operations and staff in a more “nimble” way, enable a more “flexible” procurement process to purchase equipment that front-line workers need and support the public health team, Watson said in his remarks.

The mayor is one of only two council members physically present in the council chambers at city hall on Wednesday. The rest of city council has dialled in by phone and only a handful of senior city staff are present in person.

Council is expected to pass several financial measures later in the meeting aimed at supporting residents and local businesses during what Watson described as “unprecedented times,” including property tax deferral and water bill deferral programs.

The Ontario government also declared a state of emergency in the province in response to the virus on March 17.

Wednesday’s development marks the second time in a year that the city of Ottawa has been under a state of emergency.

Watson last declared an emergency in April last year during major floods that devastated several areas of the city. That state of emergency was lifted in mid-June.

The risk of flooding again this spring was also cited as a reason for declaring a state of emergency in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The city may find itself responding to two emergencies simultaneously in the weeks ahead, City Manager Steve Kanellakos said.

Watson’s declaration said the threat of flooding “may further impact the city’s ability to focus its resources on addressing the COVID-19 response.”

The mayor urged residents once again to stay home and only go on outings for essential reasons — like to pick up groceries — to order to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The province of Ontario has so far reported 27 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the national capital.

Ottawa Public Health reports its figures separately and as of Tuesday, said it was investigating 25 confirmed cases, plus 13 indeterminate cases. However, health officials have warned that the number of people who have COVID-19 in the city is likely much larger due to the limitations of testing and that they have laboratory confirmation of community spread.

