City of Ottawa declares state of emergency as flood levels projected to rise above 2017 peak

With a rainstorm in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, the city has announced that they have declared a state of emergency due to the projected flood levels of the Ottawa River.

According to Mayor Jim Watson who spoke at a press conference at city hall Thursday afternoon the city has asked both the province and the federal government for assistance.

The Mayor also said the Canadian Armed Forces are being called in to assist with efforts to combat the flooding. The mayor says approximately 400 service men and women will be arriving in Ottawa tomorrow.

The city will also be opening emergency community support centres to help those in Ottawa who have been affected by the flooding of the Ottawa river.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board’s daily report of water levels, with the continued snowmelt and the projected rainfall, levels could now reach or exceed those seen in May 2017.

“For the Lake Coulonge to Hawkesbury/Grenville reach, levels have exceeded major flood levels and will continue to increase over the next few days,” wrote the board in their report. “Peak levels similar to those observed in May 2017 are expected in all locations, but will depend on actual temperatures and precipitation over the next few days.”

According to the city, the West Carleton-March Community Support Centre will open Thursday and the Central and Eastern Centres will open on Friday.

“At each location, visitors will be able to speak to representatives from the city’s Community and Social Services department and Ottawa Public Health,” said the city in a release.

The city also says that the Canadian Red Cross and The Salvation Army will be on site to help triage any resident needs, answer resource questions, and help them find the service they are looking for.

The three centres and their hours are as follows:

West Carleton-March Community Support Centre

Constance and Buckham’s Bay Community Centre, 262 Len Purcell Lane April 25 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 to April 28 – 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Pinecrest Recreation Complex – Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave. April 26 to April 28 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, 2940 Old Montreal Rd. April 26 to April 28 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are also encouraged to call 311 for information or any questions they may have.