Health

2nd death linked to coronavirus in Ottawa, local health unit reports

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 3:30 pm
The exterior of Ottawa city hall.
The exterior of Ottawa city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa’s public health unit on Monday reported the death of a second Ottawa resident related to the novel coronavirus.

The death is the city’s first that has been linked to a retirement home, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said during a daily teleconference call with reporters.

There are 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city as of Sunday night, according to Ottawa Public Health, including two outbreaks at the Promenade Retirement Home on Rossignol Drive in Orléans and the Maplewood Retirement Community in the Trainyards area east of downtown, respectively.

Etches said there are five confirmed cases in the outbreak at Promenade and the total numbers in the second outbreak at Maplewood are “pending.”

The chief medical officer said the retirement home resident who died lived at the Promenade residence in Orléans but she declined to share further identifying information.

The first local death linked to coronavirus was reported March 25.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ottawa has increased to 21 people, Etches said Monday afternoon. Six people are in the intensive care unit.

Etches did report some positive news: 10 cases of the virus have been resolved in Ottawa.

