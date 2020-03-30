Renfrew County reports 1st death linked to coronavirus, 2nd confirmed case

Send this page to someone via email

The local health unit serving Renfrew County reported the first death linked to the novel coronavirus in the area west of Ottawa on Sunday.

In a news release, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said a woman in her 90s died early Sunday morning at Pembroke Regional Hospital.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today,” Dr. Robert Cushman, the unit’s acting medical officer of health, said in the statement.

“I am asking everyone again to make every effort possible to ensure the safety of the community by practicing physical distancing and staying home.”

UPDATE: March 29, 2020 – #RCDHU announces first #COVID19 related death in Renfrew County and District. For full details visit: https://t.co/irB8HT4OiK pic.twitter.com/4dmJcAVWp8 — Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) March 29, 2020

The news came about three days after the health unit reported that a woman in her 90s — a retirement home resident with “no recent history of travel” — had tested positive for COVID-19, marking Renfrew County’s first confirmed case of the virus.

The elderly woman developed symptoms and was tested by the Pembroke Regional Hospital on March 23, according to the local health unit, which said it was working with the hospital and the retirement home to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Later on Sunday, the health unit also reported its second confirmed case of COVID-19: a woman in her 30s who had travelled from London, England and arrived in Canada on March 18.

The woman developed mild symptoms and was tested for the virus at home through Renfrew County’s community paramedic program on March 27.

The woman has been self-isolating since her return, according to the health unit. She remains in self-isolation at home and is being monitored, the Renfrew County health unit said in a separate statement.

The health unit added it’s doing case and contact management with the woman and Renfrew County paramedics.

According to its website, the unit serves Renfrew County, Pembroke, South Algonquin Township and most of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Ottawa has also reported one death linked to the virus.

UPDATE: March 29, 2020 – #RCDHU Reports Second Positive Case of #COVID19 in Renfrew County and District. For full details, visit: https://t.co/irB8HT4OiK pic.twitter.com/oFXoBjh4l1 — Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) March 29, 2020