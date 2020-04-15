Calgary police issue 7 COVID-19 tickets; one to person who licked hands before touching items at pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say seven tickets have been issued to people who have violated the Public Health Act orders around the COVID-19 pandemic, one to a person who licked their hands before touching items at a pharmacy.

The Calgary Police Service said on Wednesday that five of those tickets also came with charges under the Criminal Code.

One instance saw three people charged with theft, possession of heroine and breach of conditions, but the circumstances also led to each of them being charged with not complying with the Public Health Act.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officers charged a man who intentionally coughed in another person’s face following an argument in a grocery store with assault as well as violating the Public Health Act.

And finally, the person at the centre of the pharmacy incident was also charged with mischief. That incident also started with an argument, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary officials have maintained their approach is education over enforcement, however some situations require fines be issued.

In their update on Wednesday, the CPS also said there’s been a slight increase in the number of business break-ins since many storefronts, shops and restaurants have had to close their doors.

Supt. Steve Barlow said they’ve been increasing the number of officers patrolling those areas so they have higher visibility.

“We’re moving our resources into those businesses… we’re trying to have our best effect on trying to curb that,” he said.

On the opposite, Barlow said the number of residential break-ins has gone down with so many people being at home.

Officers who are out patrolling the streets are starting to wear surgical masks to protect each other when in the close quarters of police vehicles, Barlow said.