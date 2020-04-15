Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police issue 7 COVID-19 tickets; one to person who licked hands before touching items at pharmacy

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 8:21 pm
People practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
People practice physical distancing in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police say seven tickets have been issued to people who have violated the Public Health Act orders around the COVID-19 pandemic, one to a person who licked their hands before touching items at a pharmacy.

The Calgary Police Service said on Wednesday that five of those tickets also came with charges under the Criminal Code.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Could Alberta use smartphone apps to track patients, enforce quarantine?

One instance saw three people charged with theft, possession of heroine and breach of conditions, but the circumstances also led to each of them being charged with not complying with the Public Health Act.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officers charged a man who intentionally coughed in another person’s face following an argument in a grocery store with assault as well as violating the Public Health Act.

And finally, the person at the centre of the pharmacy incident was also charged with mischief. That incident also started with an argument, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary officials have maintained their approach is education over enforcement, however some situations require fines be issued.

In their update on Wednesday, the CPS also said there’s been a slight increase in the number of business break-ins since many storefronts, shops and restaurants have had to close their doors.

READ MORE: Calgarians encouraged to #SupportLocalYYC during, after COVID-19 pandemic

Supt. Steve Barlow said they’ve been increasing the number of officers patrolling those areas so they have higher visibility.

“We’re moving our resources into those businesses… we’re trying to have our best effect on trying to curb that,” he said.

On the opposite, Barlow said the number of residential break-ins has gone down with so many people being at home.

Officers who are out patrolling the streets are starting to wear surgical masks to protect each other when in the close quarters of police vehicles, Barlow said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCalgary Police ServiceCoronavirus CalgaryCOVID-19 CalgaryCoronavirus Calgary ticketsCoronavirus enforcementCoronavirus enforcement CalgaryCOVID-19 Calgary enforcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.