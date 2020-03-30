Menu

Live Updates

Calgary officials to update city’s coronavirus response

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 2:53 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 2:57 pm
WATCH LIVE: City of Calgary officials give an update on coronavirus response.

The City of Calgary is set to give an update on its coronavirus response plan on Monday after a weekend of more cases being confirmed across the province.

Alberta had 661 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, March 29, a large majority of which were in the Calgary Zone: 408.

READ MORE: Alberta reports 3rd death from COVID-19 as total cases hit 661

The province is also seeing a growing number of cases spreading within the community, leading provincial officials to introduce new, stronger measures to limit that spread, like the closure of all non-essential services.

Last week, the city also introduced more restrictions, closing outdoor sport facilities and personal care businesses.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson will update the city’s measures on Monday at 1 p.m. The announcement will be live streamed in this article.

