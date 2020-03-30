Calgary officials to update city’s coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is set to give an update on its coronavirus response plan on Monday after a weekend of more cases being confirmed across the province.

Alberta had 661 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, March 29, a large majority of which were in the Calgary Zone: 408.

The province is also seeing a growing number of cases spreading within the community, leading provincial officials to introduce new, stronger measures to limit that spread, like the closure of all non-essential services.

Last week, the city also introduced more restrictions, closing outdoor sport facilities and personal care businesses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson will update the city’s measures on Monday at 1 p.m. The announcement will be live streamed in this article.

Story continues below advertisement