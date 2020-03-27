Menu

City of Calgary to provide Friday afternoon update on COVID-19 response

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 2:29 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 3:34 pm
WATCH ABOVE: City of Calgary officials to update city's response to COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the globe, the City of Calgary is adjusting to a new reality in the face of the pandemic.

On Friday at 1:45 p.m., Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson will address the city during a news conference.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will also be in attendance to provide updates on the steps being taken by the city in response to the growing pandemic.

READ MORE: Calgary playgrounds to be closed amid coronavirus concerns

Global News will livestream the update in this post.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

More to come…

