City of Calgary to provide Friday afternoon update on COVID-19 response

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread across the globe, the City of Calgary is adjusting to a new reality in the face of the pandemic.
On Friday at 1:45 p.m., Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson will address the city during a news conference.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will also be in attendance to provide updates on the steps being taken by the city in response to the growing pandemic.
Global News will livestream the update in this post.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS