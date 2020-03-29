Alberta reports 3rd death from COVID-19 as total cases hit 661

Send this page to someone via email

In a Sunday update, Alberta officials announced that another person in the province has died due to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to three.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta has now reached 661, up by 40 since the day before.

The person who died was an 80-year-old woman in the Calgary zone. AHS could not confirm whether or not she was in a care home.

Of the cases in the province, there have been 41 hospitalizations and 14 admissions to intensive care units.

In Sunday’s update, the province said that the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Centre in Calgary now has a total of 26 cases, with 11 new confirmed.

There are also now 73 people who have been confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Calgary zone now has 408 cases, and the Edmonton zone sits at 149. Health officials believe that up to 60 of the current case total is due to community transmission.

Full aggregate data and information about cases related to age, gender and location in the province is available online.

Alberta remains under a state of public health emergency since Premier Jason Kenney declared it on March 17.

The province also announced Friday that all non-essential businesses would be required to close. Gatherings are now restricted to a maximum of 15 people, with social distancing required at all gatherings.

REMINDER: Albertans must follow all public health measures. No matter where you are, or what you’re doing: ✅Practice social distancing by staying 2 metres apart.

✅Make sure anyone who is ill does not attend.

✅If you are feeling unwell, you must stay home. — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 29, 2020

The provincial government implemented rules last week for enforcement against those who are not adhering to isolation or self-quarantine rules, which can include fines of $1,000 per offence, while courts will also be able to levy fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence.

