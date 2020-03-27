Menu

Health

Alberta health officials to provide update on COVID-19 cases, response Friday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 2:52 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 2:53 pm
Hinshaw explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 situation seriously
WATCH (March 26): Alberta’s top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 seriously even though numbers of confirmed cases may seem low.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

She will be joined by other provincial health officials for the daily update, which will be live streamed in this article.

They will also discuss the work being done to protect public health and steps being taken to support the health-care system as it responds to the pandemic.

READ MORE: With 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Alberta total reaches 486

On Thursday, Hinshaw said there were 486 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province. Of those, 34 are believed to be the result of community transmission. Twenty-one people are in hospital and 10 of them are in the intensive care unit.

There were a total of 14 confirmed cases connected to the McKenzie Towne Community Care Centre in Calgary — where there was a fatality earlier this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-seven Albertans were reported to be recovered Thursday, Hinshaw said.

Dr. Hinshaw offers clarity on self-isolation and going outside

Alberta Health Services vice-president Dr. Mark Joffe said Thursday there are roughly 8,500 hospital beds in the province. About 2,250 of those are being set aside for COVID-19 patients. Those beds will come from the 8,500 total but AHS is also looking at closed hospital wards to see if those areas could be used.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta Health ServicesAlberta healthcoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 OutbreakAlberta Coronavirusself isolationdr deena hinshawPublic Health EmergencyPhysical DistancingMcKenzie Towne
