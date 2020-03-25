Alberta premier, chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.
Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at the Alberta legislature at 3:30 p.m. MT. Global News will live stream the availability in this story post.
READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada
They are expected to provide an update on the number of confirmed cases in the province, as well as the ongoing work to protect public health.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
On Wednesday morning, the province released details on how Albertans who have been forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have no other source of income can apply for financial support from the province.
A one-time payment of $1,146 is available for those who meet the criteria.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw announced Alberta’s second fatality linked to the novel coronavirus. She said the person who died was a woman in her 80s who was living in McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Alberta had recorded a total of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
For more information on the confirmed cases in Alberta, and where they are located, visit the Alberta government’s website.
More to come…View link »
COMMENTS