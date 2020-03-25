Alberta premier, chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and the chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to speak at the Alberta legislature at 3:30 p.m. MT. Global News will live stream the availability in this story post.

They are expected to provide an update on the number of confirmed cases in the province, as well as the ongoing work to protect public health.

On Wednesday morning, the province released details on how Albertans who have been forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have no other source of income can apply for financial support from the province.

A one-time payment of $1,146 is available for those who meet the criteria.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hinshaw announced Alberta’s second fatality linked to the novel coronavirus. She said the person who died was a woman in her 80s who was living in McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Alberta had recorded a total of 358 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

For more information on the confirmed cases in Alberta, and where they are located, visit the Alberta government’s website.

