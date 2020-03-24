Alberta sees 2nd death connected to COVID-19, confirms 358 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, provincial chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Alberta’s second fatality linked to the novel coronavirus.

“This news is extremely sad for all of us,” she said.

Hinshaw said the person who died was a woman in her 80s who was living in McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

One staff member and two other residents of this facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven other residents are showing symptoms, Hinshaw said.

The fatality appears to be a case of community transmission.

“News of this death and other potential infections in a long-term care facility will be distressing for many,” Hinshaw said. “I want to reiterate that while most people who become ill with COVID-19 will only have mild symptoms, others will become very sick.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s why these aggressive measures are in place,” Hinshaw said, referring to the province’s ban on mass gatherings, closure of rec centres, limitations on restaurant capacity and physical distancing rules.

“Every single Albertan has a role to play,” she said.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

Hinshaw said Tuesday that there have now been 57 new cases confirmed in Alberta, bringing the total number of cases to 358.

On Monday, Hinshaw announced 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number to 301.

Alberta Health Services believes up to 24 of those cases may have been caused by community transmission. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, with seven in the intensive care unit. So far, Alberta has seen just one death related to the virus and three people were reported to be recovered.

Several changes to Alberta’s testing protocols were also announced Monday.

Travellers coming back into the country will still be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Anyone who develops minor symptoms must begin to self-isolate for 10 days from the start of those symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting this week, staff, physicians and clinical contractors will be screened before starting their shifts.​ They will be met at the entrance and will have their temperature taken and will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire. If anyone is unwell, they will be sent home to self-isolate.

View link »