Alberta officials to update provincial response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will address the media Monday afternoon with an update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A news release from the government said the premier is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., while Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30. Both news conferences will be livestreamed in this post.

The release didn’t specify what Kenney would be speaking about, but in her update on Saturday, deputy chief medical officer Dr. Marcia Johnson said the province has received reports of people not staying in or practicing social distancing.

“A plan is in place and will be starting to roll out over the next week that will allow public health inspectors to monitor large groups and restaurants and businesses,” she said.

Several provinces have already put measures in place to allow police to fine and arrest people who aren’t complying with new rules aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s also power being provided to the police to deal with, through fines I believe, people that might not be following the recommendations,” Johnson said on Saturday.

The enforcement other provinces put in place varies. In Saskatchewan, the province said it will fine those who have travelled and won’t self-isolate $2,000.

In Manitoba, police can fine up to $50,000 to individuals, and people can face up to six months in jail.

Edmonton officials pleaded with residents to maintain social distance after a warm spring weekend drew dozens of people to a popular set of stairs in the river valley.

“Edmonton has 88 [kilometres] of river valley trails for you to explore,” Councillor Sarah Hamilton said. “Just, you know, not all together in the same place at the same time.”

On Sunday, the province confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total to 259.

