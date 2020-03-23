‘Maximum protection’: Alberta company developing COVID-19 vaccine

Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is developing a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infections — and it could be ready in less than a year.
The Edmonton-based company is led by Dr. John Lewis, a University of Alberta researcher who is world-renowned for his team’s work on prostate cancer detection, progression and drug delivery.
Entos is creating a DNA-based vaccine which would protect against multiple components of the new coronavirus for “maximum protection.”
Unlike a traditional vaccine which gives patients a weakened or inactive virus to provoke an immune response, Lewis said the Entos product would deliver battle instructions.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Edmonton nurses refuse to administer COVID-19 tests over personal health concerns
The Entos CEO says the method, named Fusogenix, has several advantages: stronger defense, a more stable vaccine and the ability to make a lot of product quickly.
“Because we’re just using DNA which we can also manufacture at large scale, we can very quickly go from creating a vaccine in a lab where we’re making just a few drops or a vial of it – to scaling it up to hundreds and hundreds of litres,” said Lewis.
The company plans to have a candidate vaccine ready within a few weeks, and is now in talks with potential partners to fast-track it to human trials.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Canada is spending $192 million on developing and producing vaccines for the new coronavirus.
Trudeau said being prepared to mass-produce a vaccine will be essential for suppressing COVID-19 in the long run.View link »
COMMENTS