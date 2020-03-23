NAIT, University of Alberta switch grading system amid COVID-19 pandemic

NAIT will not be handing out percentage grades to its students for the 2020 winter semester — instead switching to a pass, fail or honours grade system.
The only exception NAIT said, was for programs that require percentage grades for accreditation or licencing. Students in those classes will be contacted by March 30.
The University of Alberta has also changed its grading and assessment by getting rid of most final exams for the winter 2020 courses and said students will instead be given a credit or no credit grade.
Students still required to write exams will be contacted directly and their final exams will be delivered remotely.
The changes, said the U of A, are meant to “ensure equity among students, preserve academic integrity in these challenging circumstances, and to manage the issues presented by an uncertain future including the impact on our students and human resources.”
In a news release, the university said all post-secondary institutions will be faced with the same challenge.
“We know this is a different approach than we typically follow.”
Both the U of A and NAIT said they don’t anticipate major changes to the grading for spring and summer courses.View link »
COMMENTS