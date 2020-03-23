Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

NAIT, University of Alberta switch grading system amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 6:07 pm
NAIT changes grading system for winter term.
NAIT changes grading system for winter term. Credit: NAIT's website.

NAIT will not be handing out percentage grades to its students for the 2020 winter semester — instead switching to a pass, fail or honours grade system.

The only exception NAIT said, was for programs that require percentage grades for accreditation or licencing. Students in those classes will be contacted by March 30.

Story continues below advertisement

The University of Alberta has also changed its grading and assessment by getting rid of most final exams for the winter 2020 courses and said students will instead be given a credit or no credit grade.

Students still required to write exams will be contacted directly and their final exams will be delivered remotely.

The changes, said the U of A, are meant to “ensure equity among students, preserve academic integrity in these challenging circumstances, and to manage the issues presented by an uncertain future including the impact on our students and human resources.”

In a news release, the university said all post-secondary institutions will be faced with the same challenge.

“We know this is a different approach than we typically follow.”

Tweet This

Both the U of A and NAIT said they don’t anticipate major changes to the grading for spring and summer courses.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19University of AlbertaU Of AAlberta CoronavirusPost-secondaryNAITExamspassGradingHonoursNAIT gradesNAIT gradingUniversity of Alberta gradesUniversity of Alberta grading
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.