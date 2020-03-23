NAIT, University of Alberta switch grading system amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

NAIT will not be handing out percentage grades to its students for the 2020 winter semester — instead switching to a pass, fail or honours grade system.

The only exception NAIT said, was for programs that require percentage grades for accreditation or licencing. Students in those classes will be contacted by March 30.

To ensure #NAIT students are able to complete their courses, all Winter 2020 degree, diploma and certificate courses will transition to an honours/pass/fail grading system. We understand you may have questions, please visit https://t.co/BPwl9l3wuz for details. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/g69grKtRTK — NAIT (@NAIT) March 23, 2020

The University of Alberta has also changed its grading and assessment by getting rid of most final exams for the winter 2020 courses and said students will instead be given a credit or no credit grade.

Students still required to write exams will be contacted directly and their final exams will be delivered remotely.

The changes, said the U of A, are meant to “ensure equity among students, preserve academic integrity in these challenging circumstances, and to manage the issues presented by an uncertain future including the impact on our students and human resources.”

In a news release, the university said all post-secondary institutions will be faced with the same challenge.

Both the U of A and NAIT said they don’t anticipate major changes to the grading for spring and summer courses.