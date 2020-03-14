Coronavirus: University of Alberta moving to online classes starting Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Alberta will be moving to online classes starting on Tuesday, March 17, in response to ongoing concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement Saturday, the university said that it would be transitioning from in-person classes to remote delivery.

All classes, including online ones, will be suspended on Monday to allow time for instructors to prepare.

Students will be using the U of A’s eClass website to access their courses and course content online from home for the remainder of the winter term.

The announcement comes after the university had previously said that classes were suspended Friday, to allow for consultation with public health experts, government officials and other post-secondary institutions.

Registration for fall 2020 and winter 2021 classes, scheduled for March 16, will go ahead as planned for U of A students.

Students will also have their midterm exams, that were suspended Friday, rescheduled and accommodated in a remote delivery format.

The University of Calgary also announced on Friday that it would move to an online format.

Both MacEwan University and NAIT said this week that classes at the institutions will continue as normal Monday.

