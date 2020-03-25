Canada March 25 2020 7:16pm 01:21 Alberta’s Dr. Hinshaw explains who should use a face mask Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains why some people should wear a face mask and why some don’t have to during the novel coronavirus pandemic. 2 more positive COVID-19 cases at Calgary care home have community on edge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6733752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6733752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?