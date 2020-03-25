Menu

Canada

Eligible Albertans can now apply for emergency COVID-19 isolation support

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:03 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 12:07 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Government passes emergency COVID-19 legislation
WATCH ABOVE: The federal government won unanimous consent to quickly pass emergency legislation to free up $82 billion to help Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis. After a day of tense negotiations, MPs began debating the bill in the wee hours of morning, with a vote planned within a couple of hours. Mercedes Stephenson has more on the deal.

Albertans who have been forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have no other source of income can now apply for financial support from the province.

Last week, the Alberta government announced $50 million in financial support for self-isolating residents.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney provides details on COVID-19 financial aid

A one-time payment of $1,146 is available for those who meet the criteria. The temporary funds are part of the government’s COVID-19 response “to keep Albertans safe during this unprecedented global health crisis,” the province said in a media release.

On Wednesday, the province announced it is now taking emergency isolation support applications from working Albertans who are self-isolating or who are the sole caregivers for someone in self-isolation.

Eligibility criteria

The province said working Alberta adults who have experienced total or significant loss of income as a result of having to self-isolate or care for a dependent who is self-isolating can apply for emergency isolation support payments if:

Story continues below advertisement
  • They have been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • They are caring for a dependent who is self-isolating
  • They have otherwise been directed by health authorities to self-isolate
  • They are not receiving compensation from any other source

Once their eligibility has been confirmed, Albertans will be asked to create a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, which the government said is required to complete the application.

Information from the applicant’s driver’s licence or ID card will be used to confirm their identity, the province said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nearly 1 million Canadians applied for EI last week

Qualifying applicants will receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through Interac e-Transfer.

The payment is meant to bridge the gap between now and when the federal government plans to expand Employment Insurance benefits at the beginning of April.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Here’s how to apply for EI and the new COVID-19 emergency benefit

Applications can be made online. Those who require assistance with the application can call the Service Alberta Contact Centre at 310-4455. The call centre is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
