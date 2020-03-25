Eligible Albertans can now apply for emergency COVID-19 isolation support

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans who have been forced to self-isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have no other source of income can now apply for financial support from the province.

Last week, the Alberta government announced $50 million in financial support for self-isolating residents.

A one-time payment of $1,146 is available for those who meet the criteria. The temporary funds are part of the government’s COVID-19 response “to keep Albertans safe during this unprecedented global health crisis,” the province said in a media release.

On Wednesday, the province announced it is now taking emergency isolation support applications from working Albertans who are self-isolating or who are the sole caregivers for someone in self-isolation.

Eligibility criteria

The province said working Alberta adults who have experienced total or significant loss of income as a result of having to self-isolate or care for a dependent who is self-isolating can apply for emergency isolation support payments if:

They have been diagnosed with COVID-19

They are caring for a dependent who is self-isolating

They have otherwise been directed by health authorities to self-isolate

They are not receiving compensation from any other source

Once their eligibility has been confirmed, Albertans will be asked to create a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, which the government said is required to complete the application.

Information from the applicant’s driver’s licence or ID card will be used to confirm their identity, the province said.

Qualifying applicants will receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through Interac e-Transfer.

The payment is meant to bridge the gap between now and when the federal government plans to expand Employment Insurance benefits at the beginning of April.

Applications can be made online. Those who require assistance with the application can call the Service Alberta Contact Centre at 310-4455. The call centre is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.