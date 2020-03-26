Alberta chief medical officer of health to provide update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide an update on the province’s current situation regarding the novel coronavirus as well as its public health response.

Hinshaw has been holding daily news conferences to provide updates on the number of confirmed cases in the province and the additional health measures being implemented to protect Albertans, as well as to answer questions.

On Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney said the province’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased by 61 compared to a day earlier, bringing the total to 419.

Hinshaw said 33 of the 419 cases are believed to be community transmissions, adding that of the 20 patients who are currently hospitalized, eight are in intensive care units.

Alberta has recorded two deaths related to the novel coronavirus as of Thursday.

The provincial government amended the procedures regulation under the Provincial Offences Procedures Act on Wednesday to empower law enforcement officers like community peace officers and police officers to issue tickets enforcing public health orders.

Fines for violating an order can now run as high as $1,000 per offence, while courts will also be able to levy fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for “more serious violations.”

— With files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich