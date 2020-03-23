‘WTF!’: Italian mayors lose it on those breaking coronavirus lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Stay indoors, away from people, and you’ll slow the coronavirus pandemic and save many lives.

Italian politicians have been trumpeting that message throughout the COVID-19 crisis that has killed thousands in their country, but many people still aren’t getting the message.

So some of those mayors are shouting it more loudly.

A spliced-together video showing six political leaders angrily railing against quarantine breakers in Italy has gone viral, with more than five million views on Twitter since it was first posted on Sunday. The supercut shows the mayors ranting about ignorant citizens who are putting others’ lives at risk and threatening to use their powers to keep people indoors.

All six clips were posted on Facebook between March 17-20, Storyful reports.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find offensive. Please watch at your own discretion.

"I stopped him and said, 'Look, this isn't a movie. You are not Will Smith in I Am Legend. Go home."

This is the updated compilation of Italian Mayors losing it at people violating #Covid19 quarantine. Yes, subtitles are accurate. pic.twitter.com/60V4Csuonb — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 22, 2020

“I’m going to address you all,” one mayor says, according to the Twitter video’s translation. “Where the f— are you all going?” he shouts. He then attacks one of the most common excuses in Italy for breaching quarantine: to walk a dog.

“You and your dogs, which must have an inflamed prostate?” he says.

Giuseppe Falcomatà, mayor of Reggio Calabria, says he also flagged down someone who appeared to have taken his dog out for a long walk or run.

“I stopped and told him, ‘Look this is not a movie,'” Falcomatà said. “‘You are not Will Smith in I am Legend. You have to go home.'”

Another clip shows a mayor chasing down people who are outside in his city, telling them to go inside and “play video games” instead.

Vincenzo De Luca, the president of Campania, threatens to use force against people who break quarantine to attend parties.

“We will send the police over,” he says. “With flamethrowers.”

Another mayor vows to catch anyone who breaks the lockdown to go for a walk in his town.

“I’m gonna catch you. Tomorrow. Not in a year,” he says loudly, before taking his voice up to a full shout.

“I’m the mayor!” he says. “You won’t stroll in my town! I can’t formally ban you from leaving your house? Nice. I will ban you from stepping on public soil if not for proven necessities.”

Bari mayor Antonio Decaro launches into a particularly foul-mouthed rant against people who hire hairdressers to visit them at home.

“What the f— is that for?” he demands in the video. “Do you understand that the casket will be closed? Who the f— is supposed to even see you with your hair all done in the casket?”

Italy’s death toll passed the 6,000 mark on Monday after it registered 601 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

The country remains on lockdown.

—

—With files from The Associated Press