Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Aw, rats: Chicago’s beloved ‘Rat Hole’ removed from sidewalk

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 3:41 pm
3 min read
A hole in the pavement, filled with murky water. The hole looks like the shape of a rat. View image in full screen
Chicago’s iconic 'Rat Hole' in the Roscoe Village neighborhood was removed April 24, 2024, after city officials determined the section bearing the imprint of an animal was damaged and needed to be replaced, officials said. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chicago lost one of its beloved (if polarizing) landmarks on Wednesday, the appropriately named “Rat Hole” — a small rodent-shaped indent in a sidewalk of the city’s North Side Roscoe Village neighbourhood.

Though many of the long-time residents in Roscoe Village have said the rat hole was a feature of the area for more than 20 years, the imprint achieved internet fame only months ago.

Much adored for its distinctive shape — as if a rat fell directly into the wet concrete, creating a splat mark that featured a distinguished claw and tail — the rat hole became an attraction for Chicagoans and tourists alike. Many left coins and trinkets to pay their respects to the rat hole, while others left snacks a rat might typically enjoy, such as Cheez-It crackers.

@blank_fa1ry

so blessed to be able to see this national treasure #rathole #chicago #seokjin

♬ queen of disaster with sparkles – ˚ ˚｡° ⋆♡˚🎀 ꒰ ྀི ◞ ˕ ก ꒱ ⭐️

Story continues below advertisement

However, as of Wednesday morning, the rat hole is no more, replaced with a fresh paved sidewalk. The concrete containing the rat hole, as well as several of the connected sidewalk squares, were removed.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation told CBS News the sidewalk was replaced because of damage.

Fret not, rat hole admirers: the rat hole is not gone forever. The spokesperson said the sidewalk square with the famous hole was salvaged with the imprint still intact. The Chicago Department of Transportation will reportedly store the rat hole sidewalk square temporarily, until a future location is determined.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

What is the ‘Rat Hole?’

The rat hole’s viral fame came after artist Winslow Dumaine, a Chicago resident, posted to social media site X declaring he’d made “a pilgrimage to the Chicago Rat Hole.”

Story continues below advertisement

As online attention grew, some locals got in on the fun and seized the opportunity to become internet trolls. One group of Chicagoans on TikTok playfully established the “Church of Ratology” and declared themselves protectors of the rat hole. “Peace, love and trash” was named Church of Ratology’s doctrine.

@ratmasschi

We are your Holy Stewards, O Rat Hole! #rat #rathole #chicago

♬ original sound – Rat Mass

Another TikTok user made a mould of the rat hole so they could recreate the iconic imprint elsewhere.

@chaotic_creative_

can we go to the Chicago rat hole? we have rat hole at home. the rat hole at home #chicagorathole #rathole #chimley

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Trending Now

Not everyone loved the rat hole.

Some neighbourhood residents complained the increasingly popular landmark was attracting unwanted attention, namely large gatherings where alcohol was allegedly consumed in public. Others opposed the rat hole by claiming its visitors were disturbing the peace and leaving trash.

In January, an unidentified person took it upon themselves to fill the rat hole with what appeared to be a white plaster. The filling was subsequently dug out by dedicated rat hole fans.

@nbcchicago

Pour one out for the viral Chicago “rat hole.” Friday morning, the viral sensation, which looked to be the imprint of a rat (or squirrel, by some accounts), appeared to have been filled in by a concrete-like material. #chicago #chicagonews #chicagorathole #rathole #ratholechicago #chicagotiktok #chicagotok

♬ original sound – NBC Chicago

Chicago Department of Transportation spokesperson Erica Schroeder told the Associated Press the push to remove the rat hole sidewalk was a “collaborative decision between the city departments and the mayor’s office.”

Story continues below advertisement

Paul Sajovec, the chief of staff for the neighbourhood’s Alderman Scott Waguespack, also told the outlet he received numerous complaints over the last few months about people gathering on the uneven sidewalk to see the rat hole.

“It was just a combination of the fact that the sidewalk was uneven and also that people would show up at various times of the day and night and make a lot of noise and create other issues and problems,” he said of removing the sidewalk.

The rat hole was formerly found between Wolcott and Damen avenues in Roscoe Village.

Click to play video: 'Dead raccoon memorialized in downtown Toronto'
Dead raccoon memorialized in downtown Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices