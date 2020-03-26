Canada March 26 2020 6:43pm 01:32 Hinshaw explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 situation seriously Alberta’s top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, explains why Albertans need to take COVID-19 seriously even though numbers of confirmed cases may seem low. With 67 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Alberta total reaches 486 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6738923/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6738923/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?