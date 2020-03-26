Coronavirus: Bylaw officers can now enforce B.C. health orders with $25,000 fines

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians caught flouting strict public health orders meant to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic could now face massive fines and even time behind bars.

In announcing “unprecedented” new powers on Thursday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said municipal bylaw officers would be immediately empowered to carry out the crackdown.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses if staff cannot implement social-distancing measures. Individuals are also required to keep two meters apart out in public.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I’ll remind everyone, Dr. Henry’s orders aren’t suggestions,” said Farnworth. “They are the law.”

Bylaw officers can now issue fines of up to $25,000 and jail terms of up to six months, under B.C.’s Public Health Act.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Signs that ‘social distancing’ message is getting through Signs that ‘social distancing’ message is getting through

READ MORE: ‘Enough is enough’ — Trudeau warns Canadians flouting coronavirus social distancing

Farnworth also announced the suspension of municipal states of emergency to allow for better coordination of the pandemic response, except for the City of Vancouver whose declaration was made under the Vancouver Charter and not the Emergency Program Act.

Vancouver city council has approved fines of up to $50,000 for people caught breaking public health orders.

3:21 Vancouver can enforce social distancing with fines Vancouver can enforce social distancing with fines

The move is one of several major new measures in effect under the provincial state of emergency that was declared March 18.

Other orders announced Thursday include a ban on the mass purchase and resale of essential goods such as food and medical supplies, and sweeping new powers to manage supply chains across the province.