Coronavirus: B.C. to give update on next steps under state of emergency

The B.C. government is expected to announce next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will unveil the measures at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday.

The announcement comes as municipalities continue to announce localized states of emergency.

The City of Vancouver used the power to close restaurants on St. Patrick’s Day, and close down local parks and off-leash dog areas.

The City of Prince Rupert has ordered anyone arriving in the city to immediately go into a mandatory 14-day self-isolation. The localized order applies to domestic and foreign travel, with the exception of essential workers.

