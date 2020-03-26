Menu

Coronavirus: B.C. to give update on next steps under state of emergency

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 12:20 pm
Updated March 26, 2020 12:28 pm

The B.C. government is expected to announce next steps under the provincial state of emergency for COVID-19.

Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will unveil the measures at 9:30 a.m. PT on Thursday.

The announcement comes as municipalities continue to announce localized states of emergency.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus pandemic

The City of Vancouver used the power to close restaurants on St. Patrick’s Day, and close down local parks and off-leash dog areas.

The City of Prince Rupert has ordered anyone arriving in the city to immediately go into a mandatory 14-day self-isolation. The localized order applies to domestic and foreign travel, with the exception of essential workers.

