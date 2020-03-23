Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response as cases continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday will provide an update on his government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to his official itinerary, Trudeau will address Canadians at 11:15 a.m. ET from Rideau Cottage, where he is currently in self-isolation.

On Sunday, Trudeau announced the House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass legislation — which includes an $82-billion aid package — to support Canadians impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau said the government is working closely with provinces and territories in the fight against COVID-19 but that Canada is not at the point where the Emergencies Act needs to be invoked.

On Saturday, Trudeau said the government is working with commercial airlines in order to repatriate Canadians stranded abroad.

0:36 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau announces House of Commons will reconvene on Tuesday to pass COVID-19 legislation

The first of those flights — from Casablanca, Morocco — landed in Montreal on Saturday.

Trudeau said the government is working to secure flights to other locations, including Peru and Spain, in the coming days but said the government will not be able to help all Canadians seeking assistance.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said officials have been in touch with “hundreds of thousands” of Canadians abroad and are “working around the clock” to provide help.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, more than 1,400 cases of the virus had been confirmed in the country, with the majority reported in Ontario and B.C.

So far, 20 people have died in Canada from COVID-19, PHAC said.