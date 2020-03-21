Coronavirus: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday announced the government of Canada is working with commercial airlines to repatriate Canadians stranded abroad over the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau said several considerations are being made, including the closure of airspace, the local situation and the number of Canadians stranded in each country.

He said the government is looking into coordinating flights to Spain and Peru, and will announce additional countries as soon as possible.

According to Trudeau, the government will not be able to help everyone, but they will help as many as possible.

Trudeau made the comments in a rare Saturday address from Rideau Cottage where he is currently in self-isolation.

1:34 Partial Canada-U.S. border closure to take effect Friday at midnight Partial Canada-U.S. border closure to take effect Friday at midnight

Trudeau said those seeking assistance should register online with Global Affairs Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said he expects Canadians returning home to pay a “responsible ticket price,” but that the government will cover additional costs.

He added, though, that anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to board a flight to Canada, and that anyone who is repatriated will need to self-isolate for 14-days.

At midnight on Friday the land border between Canada and the U.S. was closed to all non-essential travel in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The border remains open for essential travel, which includes the transportation of goods and travel for work, so as not to hamper trade and the supply chains between the two countries.

On Monday Trudeau announced the rest of Canada’s borders would be closed to most foreign travellers, excepting only air crews, diplomats and immediate family members of Canadian citizens. Those restrictions were put into effect on Wednesday.

4:30 Infectious disease expert says Canada needs to do more to fight coronavirus Infectious disease expert says Canada needs to do more to fight coronavirus

The government has also ordered all international flights to be funnelled through only four Canadian airports — Toronto‘s Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport.

Trudeau urged Canadians travelling abroad to return to Canada, saying “it’s time to come home.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

In order to help Canadians abroad, the federal government has also made available loans totalling $5,000 per person which can be used for flights and accommodations.

On Saturday, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he spoke with his counterparts in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Peru and Turkey on Saturday to discuss plans to facilitate the return of nationals.

Champagne said he will attend a press conference at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday to offer an update on Canada’s actions abroad.

I will take part in today’s #COVID19 daily presser at noon in #Ottawa to talk about our actions abroad. For more information : https://t.co/0vQOFExYMG — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Champagne’s tweets come as an Air Canada flight is set to operate a flight out of Morocco, to repatriate Canadian citizens.

– With files from Global News’ Erica Alini and Eric Stober