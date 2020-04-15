Menu

Canada

Three workers in Alberta oilsands camp test positive for COVID-19

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 7:30 pm
COVID-19 outbreak reported at workcamp north of Fort McMurray, Alta.
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces details around an outbreak of COVID-19 at a workcamp north of Fort McMurray in Kearl Lake.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at an oilsands work camp north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

On Wednesday, the chief medical officer of health said three people connected to the Kearl Lake oilsands project have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Six more individuals connected with the work camp were tested yesterday and are currently isolating,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

READ MORE: Kenney pledges $53M in mental health funding as Alberta sees no new COVID-19 deaths

Hinshaw said the results of those tests are expected soon.

Alberta Health Services is continuing to work closely with the company to implement outbreak procedures at the site and to minimize any risk of transmissions.

Those procedures include cleaning, infection prevention, along with other guidelines for managers and operators at industrial work camps.

Alberta experiences technical issues in COVID-19 data, reports new preliminary cases
Alberta experiences technical issues in COVID-19 data, reports new preliminary cases

Hinshaw stressed the importance of work camps mandating physical distancing, limiting gatherings and isolating any employee that shows symptoms of COVID-19.

“We have provided very specific guidance to work camps,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta’s top doctor stated the consequences of shutting down work camps would be “significant.”

“I thank the employees, managers, camp operators and employers for their continued diligence to keep these camps functional and contributing to Alberta’s economy positively during a very challenging time,” Hinshaw said.

AHS to set up dedicated COVID-19 assessment centre at Cargill meat plant
AHS to set up dedicated COVID-19 assessment centre at Cargill meat plant

Oilsands have been deemed an essential service in the province.

“It is very clear to the government that the operation of those plants is an essential service,” Premier Jason Kenney said. “But, at the same time, every possible protocol must be taken to ensure their safe operation.”

READ MORE: ‘We did it right:’ COVID-19 scare at oilsands work camp tests businesses’ plans

Kenney said his government has been working with major oilsands producers and critical infrastructure companies to determine if they need help quarantining or additional personal protective equipment.

“Simply shutting down those camps… it sounds a lot easier than it actually is,” Kenney said.

Tweet This

Kenney said closing down some plants could be devastating and could cause permanent damage to their reservoir while jeopardizing billions of dollars of assets critical to the Alberta economy.

According to the Kearl website, the oil sands mine is located 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, and is jointly owned by Imperial and ExxonMobil Canada.

Global News has reached out to Imperial who said a statement would be coming shortly. This story will be updated when the statement is received.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
