Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 1:05 pm
Updated April 15, 2020 1:07 pm
Alberta reaches 48 total deaths from COVID-19, over 60% of fatal cases in continuing care facilities
WATCH (April 14): Alberta reported a higher percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Tuesday, as Dr. Deena Hinshaw raised concerns about high infection rates in the Calgary region and long-term care homes. Julia Wong has the details.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 cases in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Alberta expands testing to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the update in Edmonton and answer questions from reporters by phone.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta reaches 48 total deaths from COVID-19, over 60% of fatal cases in continuing care facilities

On Tuesday, Alberta confirmed 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 1,870.

In total, 48 Albertans with COVID-19 have died, 30 of which have been at continuing care facilities.

Hinshaw said Tuesday 914 people had recovered, meaning there were 956 active cases in Alberta.

As of April 14, 44 people were in hospital, 14 of whom were admitted to intensive care units.

Hinshaw clarifies that N95 masks are not required for ‘typical care to a patient’
