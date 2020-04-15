Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health will provide her daily update on COVID-19 cases in Alberta and the public health response at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide the update in Edmonton and answer questions from reporters by phone.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

On Tuesday, Alberta confirmed 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 1,870.

In total, 48 Albertans with COVID-19 have died, 30 of which have been at continuing care facilities.

Hinshaw said Tuesday 914 people had recovered, meaning there were 956 active cases in Alberta.

As of April 14, 44 people were in hospital, 14 of whom were admitted to intensive care units.