Officials to update Alberta COVID-19 situation, health response Monday afternoon

Albertans are set to receive another update on COVID-19 cases in the province and the public health response on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is scheduled to be joined by Premier Jason Kenney in Edmonton.

Global News will stream the news conference live in this article.

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there were 82 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number to 1,651.

Officials said there were 44 people in hospital, 14 of whom were in intensive care.

Cases believed to be the result of community transmission stood at 237 Sunday, the province said.

That day, it was revealed four Albertans had died from the virus, increasing the death toll to 44.

Two of the latest deaths were residents of Calgary’s McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre — a woman in her 80s and man in his 90s — bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 20.

Two residents — men in their 70s and 90s — at Manoir du Lac in the North zone died, bringing the total number of deaths at that long-term care centre to four.

Alberta Health said 823 people had recovered as of Sunday.

Starting April 15, Alberta Health said continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times.

Effective April 16, long-term care workers will only be allowed to work at one location, the government said.