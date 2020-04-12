82 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta as death toll hits 44

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed Sunday that there are 82 new COVID-19 cases in the province, bringing the total number to 1,651.

Officials said there are 44 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.

Community transmission stands at 237 cases, the province said.

Case breakdown:

1,046 cases in Calgary zone

395 cases in Edmonton zone

103 cases in North zone

72 cases in Central zone

31 cases in South zone

four cases in yet-to-be-confirmed zones

People step outside in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deaths

Four Albertans have died since the last report, increasing the death toll to 44, according to the province.

Two of the latest deaths were residents of Calgary’s McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre — a woman in her 80s and man in his 90s — bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to 20.

Two residents — men in their 70s and 90s — at Manoir du Lac in the North zone died, bringing the total number of deaths at that long-term care centre to four.

Death breakdown:

30 people in Calgary zone

seven people in Edmonton zone

six people in North zone

one person in Central zone

Alberta Health said 823 people have recovered.

New measures

Starting April 15, Alberta Health said continuing care workers will be required to wear masks at all times.

Effective April 16, long-term care workers will only be allowed to work at one location, the government said.

A person carrying groceries and wearing a mask walks past a mural in Edmonton during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The province said it will match donations up to $2 million to Alberta-based charities with COVID-19 fundraising campaigns, as announced on Sunday.

Premier Jason Kenney announced Saturday that the province will be sending N95 and procedural masks, nitrile gloves, goggles and ventilators to Ontario, Quebec and B.C.