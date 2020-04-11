Jason Kenney to announce Alberta support for other provinces through COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to make an announcement Saturday afternoon on moves the province is making to support other areas of Canada as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The premier is scheduled to speak in Edmonton at 2 p.m. MT, according to a news release, in regards to “how Alberta is supporting other provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Alberta Health Services’ chief officer of contracting procurement and supply management Jitendra Prasad will also be in attendance.

Alberta currently has the third-highest number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

Quebec has the most cases, with the total as of Friday evening sitting at 11,677, and Ontario has the second most with 6,648.

Alberta’s latest case count is 1,500 cases.

B.C. has 1,410 cases, and every other province and territory sits below 500 cases. Nunavut remains the only part of Canada with no COVID-19 infections.