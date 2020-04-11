Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Jason Kenney to announce Alberta support for other provinces through COVID-19

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 2:08 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. .
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. . Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to make an announcement Saturday afternoon on moves the province is making to support other areas of Canada as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The premier is scheduled to speak in Edmonton at 2 p.m. MT, according to a news release, in regards to “how Alberta is supporting other provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Related News

READ MORE: Kenney faces online backlash as #BringBackDrHinshaw trends on Twitter

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Alberta Health Services’ chief officer of contracting procurement and supply management Jitendra Prasad will also be in attendance.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Alberta currently has the third-highest number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

READ MORE: Alberta records 7 more COVID-19 deaths, ‘highest number we’ve seen in a single day’

Quebec has the most cases, with the total as of Friday evening sitting at 11,677, and Ontario has the second most with 6,648.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s latest case count is 1,500 cases.

B.C. has 1,410 cases, and every other province and territory sits below 500 cases. Nunavut remains the only part of Canada with no COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus outbreak: Canada’s top doctor says death toll has hit 600
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Jason KenneyUCPAlberta CoronavirusCanada COVID-19Alberta COVID-19alberta covid-19 suppliesalberta medical suppliesprovinces covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.