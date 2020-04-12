Alberta to match $2M in donations for charities’ COVID-19 response

Alberta’s provincial government is launching a program that will match donations to charities responding to COVID-19.
Starting on April 15, the Alberta government will match donations “dollar-for-dollar” to charities that are responding to the pandemic, up to $2 million province-wide.
“Alberta’s charities and non-profits and the gift of those who donate is an integral part of what makes us Albertan,” Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Woman, said in a news release.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“These incredible organizations are struggling to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
READ MORE: 1 additional death from COVID-19 in Alberta; province will send equipment to other areas of Canada: Kenney
Several organizations have established COVID-19 fundraising campaigns. Any donations to the below charities by May 31 will be matched by the province:
- United Way of the Capital Region – Local Love in a Global Crisis Campaign
- United Way Calgary and Area – COVID-19 Community Response Fund
- Calgary Foundation – COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Program
- Edmonton Community Foundation – COVID Rapid Response Fund
- Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta – COVID Response for Southeast Alberta
- Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta – COVID Response and Recovery Grants Program
- Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta – Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund
The programs above will play a supporting role in flowing the donations through to local non-profits, the press release said.
The organizations will waive any administration fees associated with campaign donations for the dollar-for-dollar program.View link »
COMMENTS