Alberta to match $2M in donations for charities’ COVID-19 response

Alberta’s provincial government is launching a program that will match donations to charities responding to COVID-19.

Starting on April 15, the Alberta government will match donations “dollar-for-dollar” to charities that are responding to the pandemic, up to $2 million province-wide.

“Alberta’s charities and non-profits and the gift of those who donate is an integral part of what makes us Albertan,” Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Woman, said in a news release.

“These incredible organizations are struggling to fill gaps created by the increased and changing demand for services created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Several organizations have established COVID-19 fundraising campaigns. Any donations to the below charities by May 31 will be matched by the province:

The programs above will play a supporting role in flowing the donations through to local non-profits, the press release said.

The organizations will waive any administration fees associated with campaign donations for the dollar-for-dollar program.