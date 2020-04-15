Health April 15 2020 6:36pm 02:56 Kenney asks OHV users to delay trips to the backcountry after shut down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains why the province shut down backcountry access to off highway vehicles amid COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6824219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?