Alberta health minister to announce measures to enhance rural health care

Alberta’s health minister is scheduled to make an announcement Friday afternoon regarding rural health care in the province.

Tyler Shandro is set to speak about changes to enhance rural health care in Alberta and strengthen rural physician recruitment and retention. The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes after doctors from clinics in dozens of communities across Alberta have withdrawn or reduced services.

Most recently, seven doctors from the Pincher Creek Health Centre in southern Alberta announced they are withdrawing from hospital duties over changes to government funding on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Samantha Myhr, who works in Pincher Creek, said the fundamental issue is that the government cancelled a master agreement with doctors earlier this year and imposed billing changes that physicians say threaten the viability of their practices, especially those outside big cities.

READ MORE: Doctors at Pincher Creek Health Centre withdraw from hospital duties

The government has since rolled back some of the changes and said more support was coming.

Shandro will be joined by Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow, as well as MLAs Tany Yao and Nate Horner, who chair the Rural Caucus Northern Alberta and Rural Caucus Southern Alberta respectively.