Doctors at Pincher Creek Health Centre withdraw from hospital duties

Seven doctors at a clinic attached to the Pincher Creek Health Centre in southern Alberta are withdrawing from hospital duties over changes to government funding.

Samantha Myhr says she and six other colleagues are giving 90 days of notice to their patients in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

She says the remaining two doctors are still deciding what to do.

In a letter, the doctors say the decision was prompted by changes to how much the government pays for overhead and to costly insurance associated with delivering babies.

Pincher Creek is the latest rural community where doctors are withdrawing hospital services due to funding changes.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro has rolled back some billing changes, and support for rural physicians is expected soon.

Myhr says any help the province may give won’t solve anything, because the government could take it away at any time under legislation it passed last fall.

Myhr says doctors have lost all trust in the government.