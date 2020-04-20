Menu

Health

Doctors in at least 44 rural Alberta communities to reduce services: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2020 3:37 pm
Updated April 20, 2020 3:40 pm
A group made up of rural doctors says 44 Alberta communities will be directly affected by recent government changes to the way doctors can bill for service.

READ MORE: Alberta government ends master agreement with doctors; new rules coming April 1

The Rural Sustainability Group says it was created to draw attention to what it calls an impending health-care crisis in Alberta’s rural communities.

It says it has surveyed more than 300 physicians across the province.

Dr. Samantha Myhr, who practices in Pincher Creek, says the survey has determined at least 44 communities will be affected by the billing changes in some way by the end of July.

That includes three communities — Sundre, Stettler and Lac la Biche — that have already been told some of their doctors will be withdrawing emergency and obstetric services in hospitals.

READ MORE: In letter to members, Alberta Medical Association says province going ahead with ‘irresponsible’ changes

Myhr says doctors in another 41 rural communities will be informing their patients this week that they are also making changes to some of their services.

The group is asking the government to reverse the changes until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It would also like to see the province get back to the bargaining table with the Alberta Medical Association to consider the “unique needs” of rural communities.

A spokesman for Alberta Health has said they will replace any doctors who leave and ensure access is maintained in those communities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
