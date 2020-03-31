Menu

In letter to members, Alberta Medical Association says province going ahead with ‘irresponsible’ changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2020 11:02 am
Alberta doctors tell province not to change health system during a pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Hundreds of doctors have signed an open letter to the health minister and the premier asking them to scrap changes to how they're paid. As Fletcher Kent explains, they say now is not the time for such big changes to the health system.

The Alberta Medical Association says the government is going ahead with its proposed health-care restructuring, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Association president Dr. Christine Molnar says in a letter to members that she met with Health Minister Tyler Shandro Friday to try to work together.

READ MORE: Alberta doctors ask for health-care changes to be halted amid COVID-19 in open letter to Kenney government

She says he committed to get back to her before the changes come into effect on Wednesday.

More than 800 Alberta doctors added their voices to the issue Monday by sending an open letter that asked the government to delay the changes and allow physicians to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shandro said in a statement responding to the letter that he was working with the medical association to come to a solution.

But Molnar says she received word from the government late Monday that the changes were going ahead.

“I share your extreme frustration and disappointment with this decision,” she writes in her letter to doctors, which has been posted on the association’s website.

“Adding further disruption and uncertainty to a health-care system already under unprecedented pressure from COVID-19 is simply irresponsible and not in the best interests of the health-care system and our patients.”

READ MORE: Alberta health minister ‘needs to step down’ after angrily confronting doctor over Facebook meme: analyst

Molnar says doctors must respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted the association will also respond to the government’s actions.

“Our legal challenge is prepared and ready to launch,” she says.

“The board will discuss the timing this week.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusAlberta healthCoronavirus AlbertaAMAAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta Medical AssociationAlberta DoctorAlberta Doctors Contractcoronavirus healthHealth care restructuringAlberta doctors letterAlberta health-care restructuring
