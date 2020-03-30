Alberta doctors ask for healthcare changes to be halted amid COVID-19 in open letter to Kenney government

Hundreds of doctors across Alberta have signed an open letter urging the provincial government to halt healthcare changes coming April 1, so that those on the frontline battling the new coronavirus can focus on the pandemic and their patients.

The letter, released at 9 a.m. on Monday, is addressed to Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

It says the proposed changes are detrimental to patients and the healthcare system, and that now — as the province battles a pandemic — is “not the time to restructure the system.”

“We understand and intrinsically know how to operate,” the letter states. “COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire in this province. We are a strong and trusted team who require necessary resources to help us put out this fire.

“We oppose this government’s implementation of harmful actions targeted towards our public healthcare system. These actions will destabilize an already stressed healthcare system during this uncertain time.” Tweet This

The letter goes on to state that Alberta doctors “cannot afford any distractions” during a time when they are counted on to perform to the best of our capabilities.

“Albertans are overwhelmed by the physical, emotional and financial issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. All Albertans are dealing with profound changes that are beyond their control.”

The letter calls for an “abrupt pause” to the proposed healthcare changes to avoid “burdening and negatively impacting” Albertans.

“Now is not the time to implement changes that will negatively impact the province’s ability to deliver accessible care under our already existing and exceptional healthcare system.” Tweet This

The letter notes that these are unprecedented times that require “extraordinary support and flexibility for clinical care.”

“Physicians and medical support staff are performing beyond their means and are doing so with fewer resources,” the letter states. “More than 400 community clinics across this province are either closing or laying off staff. This will overburden and overwhelm community and inpatient physicians to provide services that put patients first.

“Virtual options for providing care must be made more readily available and require compensation equivalent to an in-office visit, thereby allowing for crucial time needed to reassure and address our patients’ mounting critical needs. We must have the necessary resources for these clinics caring for Albertans.”

The letter finishes by saying that once the essential health issues of Albertans during the COVID-19 pandemic are addressed, the signees are committed to “ensuring the stability and financial feasibility” the healthcare system.

“Until then, our immediate need from the Government for stability, support and resources is vital if we are to put out these wildfires for Albertans.”

The letter is signed “some of the concerned physicians of Alberta,” and includes almost 10 pages of signatures.

Global News has reached out to the Alberta government to see if they wish to respond to the letter and will update this story when a response is received.

BELOW: Read an open letter to the Alberta government from Alberta doctors, released on Monday, March 30