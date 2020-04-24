3rd resident of Kensington seniors’ facility in Edmonton dies of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A third resident at a north Edmonton seniors’ care facility, which has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, has died of the disease.

Shepherd’s Care Foundation–Kensington confirmed the death on the company’s website Friday afternoon.

Alberta Health also confirmed the fatality at the long-term care centre.

On April 10, the facility confirmed its first death due to the novel coronavirus — a man in his 80s with pre-existing health conditions, who lived in the rental apartments at the site.

In its latest update on April 24, Shepherd’s Care said two residents in the seniors’ rental apartments/condos died after testing positive for COVID-19 and one resident in long-term care with COVID-19 passed away.

The Kensington site is broken up into different areas — the long-term and supportive living areas as well as an independent living area.

Shepherd’s Care said 19 residents in the Kensington apartments have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one resident in supportive living at Kensington Village.

It said five staff and three Alberta Health Services case workers at Kensington Village also tested positive.

Until April 24, the long-term care area had no confirmed cases.

On April 10, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said outbreak protocols were put in place and movement between the different areas of the Kensington facility were restricted.

According to Alberta Health, a confirmed outbreak is declared at a continuing care facility as soon as one staff member or resident tests positive for COVID-19.