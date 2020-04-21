Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

Alberta Health has released a comprehensive list of all the care homes across the province where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.
“I know the word outbreak may seem alarming… but it is important to remember, the outbreaks we are posting are any sites that there are two or more cases,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.
According to Hinshaw, an outbreak is declared when four staff members or residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A “precautionary outbreak” is declared if just one person tests positive. The outbreak will only be lifted once there are no new positive cases for four weeks.
As of 4 p.m. on April 21, there were 29 locations with an outbreak listed by Alberta Health Services. Those included long-term care facilities, acute-care facilities and supportive living/home living sites.
Over the next two weeks, other outbreak sites will be added once notification protocols have been established.
Though not included on the current list, Hinshaw has previously mentioned outbreaks at the Cargill meat-processing plant in High River and JBS Foods plant in Brooks, and the Kearl Lake oilsands project north of Fort McMurray.
Below are where all the confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks across the province, listed by Alberta Health Services zone. (A interactive map is posted below the list.)
North Zone
- High Prairie Health Complex, JB Wood Continuing Care Centre, High Prairie
- Manoir du Lac, McLennan
Edmonton Zone
- Kensington Village – Shepherd’s Manor, Edmonton
Central Zone
- None, as of April 21
Calgary Zone
- Academy of Aging, Calgary
- AgeCare Midnapore, Calgary
- AgeCare Seton, Calgary
- AgeCare Skypointe, Calgary
- AgeCare Walden Heights, Calgary
- Bethany Calgary, Calgary
- Bow View Manor, Calgary
- Carewest George Boyack, Calgary
- Carewest Glenmore Park, Calgary
- Carewest Sarcee, Calgary
- Cedars Villa Extendicare, Calgary
- Chinook Care Centre, Calgary
- Clifton Manor, Calgary
- Extendicare Hillcrest, Calgary
- Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary
- High River Long Term Care (in High River Hospital), High River
- Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary
- Manor Village at Fish Creek Park, Calgary
- McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, Calgary
- McKenzie Towne Revera Retirement Residence, Calgary
- Millrise Seniors Village, Calgary
- Providence Care Centre Ashwood Unit, Calgary
- Seasons High River, High River
- Swan Evergreen Village by Origin, Calgary
- Tudor Manor, Okotoks
South Zone
- Sunrise Gardens, supportive living/home living
