Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

Alberta Health has released a comprehensive list of all the care homes across the province where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared.

“I know the word outbreak may seem alarming… but it is important to remember, the outbreaks we are posting are any sites that there are two or more cases,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

According to Hinshaw, an outbreak is declared when four staff members or residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A “precautionary outbreak” is declared if just one person tests positive. The outbreak will only be lifted once there are no new positive cases for four weeks.

As of 4 p.m. on April 21, there were 29 locations with an outbreak listed by Alberta Health Services. Those included long-term care facilities, acute-care facilities and supportive living/home living sites.

Over the next two weeks, other outbreak sites will be added once notification protocols have been established.

Though not included on the current list, Hinshaw has previously mentioned outbreaks at the Cargill meat-processing plant in High River and JBS Foods plant in Brooks, and the Kearl Lake oilsands project north of Fort McMurray.

Below are where all the confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks across the province, listed by Alberta Health Services zone. (A interactive map is posted below the list.)

North Zone

High Prairie Health Complex, JB Wood Continuing Care Centre, High Prairie

Manoir du Lac, McLennan

Edmonton Zone

Kensington Village – Shepherd’s Manor, Edmonton

Central Zone

None, as of April 21

Calgary Zone

Academy of Aging, Calgary

AgeCare Midnapore, Calgary

AgeCare Seton, Calgary

AgeCare Skypointe, Calgary

AgeCare Walden Heights, Calgary

Bethany Calgary, Calgary

Bow View Manor, Calgary

Carewest George Boyack, Calgary

Carewest Glenmore Park, Calgary

Carewest Sarcee, Calgary

Cedars Villa Extendicare, Calgary

Chinook Care Centre, Calgary

Clifton Manor, Calgary

Extendicare Hillcrest, Calgary

Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary

High River Long Term Care (in High River Hospital), High River

Intercare Brentwood Care Centre, Calgary

Manor Village at Fish Creek Park, Calgary

McKenzie Towne Long Term Care, Calgary

McKenzie Towne Revera Retirement Residence, Calgary

Millrise Seniors Village, Calgary

Providence Care Centre Ashwood Unit, Calgary

Seasons High River, High River

Swan Evergreen Village by Origin, Calgary

Tudor Manor, Okotoks

South Zone

Sunrise Gardens, supportive living/home living