Health officials to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Friday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney is also expected to speak.

Global News will live stream the news conference in this article.

On Thursday, Alberta reported 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 2,158.

“We did expect to see higher one-day case numbers as we expanded our testing,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Two more people died from the virus: a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 80s in the North zone. Both were residents of long-term care centres.

As of Thursday, Alberta had recorded 50 fatalities connected to the virus.

Hinshaw said 2,779 tests were completed between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.