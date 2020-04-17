Menu

Health

Health officials to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Friday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 17, 2020 2:00 pm
Alberta now over 2,000 COVID cases; outbreaks at care homes, work sites
WATCH (April 16): Alberta has 162 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day report to date, and two more residents in long-term care homes have died. Julia Wong has the details.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and the public health response Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney is also expected to speak.

Global News will live stream the news conference in this article.

READ MORE: Alberta sees 2 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday; companies at outbreak sites complying

On Thursday, Alberta reported 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 2,158.

“We did expect to see higher one-day case numbers as we expanded our testing,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Alberta reports 162 new cases, 2 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday

Two more people died from the virus: a man in his 70s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 80s in the North zone. Both were residents of long-term care centres.

As of Thursday, Alberta had recorded 50 fatalities connected to the virus.

READ MORE: Alberta expands testing to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

Hinshaw said 2,779 tests were completed between 2 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.

